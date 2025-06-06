TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $23,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 59,873.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 167,622.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 150,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,032,000 after acquiring an additional 150,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 761.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $301.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.22. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.22.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

