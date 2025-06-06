Curat Global LLC Buys Shares of 2,065 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.4% of Curat Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,815,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $605.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.59. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The stock has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

