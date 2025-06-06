E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 157,152 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,152 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB owned 0.85% of Surgery Partners worth $25,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Surgery Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $76,028.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,498.72. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $161,726.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,849.36. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SGRY stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.77 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

