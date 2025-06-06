Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Safeguard Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,256 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 157,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,678,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,027,000 after purchasing an additional 299,835 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,738,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 105,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 61,446 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $27.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

