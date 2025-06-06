E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,850 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $32,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,906,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,281 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $305.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of ADSK opened at $298.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.02 and its 200 day moving average is $286.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.86 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.