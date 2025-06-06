Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 12,711 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,669,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,631 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPRK opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. GeoPark Limited has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $11.72.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. Analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

