Safeguard Financial LLC Has $5.61 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Safeguard Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $545.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.40 and its 200 day moving average is $533.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

