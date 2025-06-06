Safeguard Financial LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $226.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

