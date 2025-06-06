The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Lessened by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 204,681 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 143,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 39,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 196,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,806,547.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,745.02. This represents a 32.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,664 shares of company stock worth $31,730,532 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

