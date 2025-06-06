The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Decreased by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 1.6% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Progressive were worth $60,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.59.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $279.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares in the company, valued at $71,199,142.56. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $351,985.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,375.28. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock worth $10,367,074 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

