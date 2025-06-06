Vest Financial LLC Has $38.43 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,842 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 31,266 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $38,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.05.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $295.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

