Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Takes Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,934.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,838.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,815.36. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,491.03 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.