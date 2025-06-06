West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,121 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $157.93 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.13.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $1,212,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,002.65. This represents a 32.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $6,020,166.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,666.52. This trade represents a 43.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,227 shares of company stock worth $18,520,913. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $182.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.06.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.