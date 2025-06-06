AMI Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.53.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $384.61 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.45 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.80.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.