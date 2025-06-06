Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Shares Sold by Fjell Capital LLC

Fjell Capital LLC lessened its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Davis Select Worldwide ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Fjell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fjell Capital LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Performance

Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83.

About Davis Select Worldwide ETF

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

