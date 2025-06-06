Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 2.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.6%

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $126.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.14.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.29%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

