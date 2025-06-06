626 Financial LLC Grows Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,833 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF accounts for about 4.3% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,154 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 12.6%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

