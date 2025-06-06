626 Financial LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 626 Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.6%

SMIN opened at $74.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $899.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.47. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

