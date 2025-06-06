Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Peakstone Realty Trust makes up 0.2% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 458.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 554,091 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 129,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,980 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 4,623.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 74,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 73,370 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:PKST opened at $12.66 on Friday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.55 million, a PE ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

