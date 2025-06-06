Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) is Hudson Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 706,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 948,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 339,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0736 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

