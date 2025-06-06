Atwater Malick LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after purchasing an additional 275,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $720,730,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

