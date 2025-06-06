Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,583 Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 130.7% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 145,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82,198 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

JMEE opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.