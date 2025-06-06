John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) is Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises 6.0% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 831,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,616,000 after purchasing an additional 34,002 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after buying an additional 56,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMM opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.18.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.