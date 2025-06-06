Northwest Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 6,268 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

