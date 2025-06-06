Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 739 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average of $97.83. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

