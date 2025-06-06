Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) COO Sells $1,609,039.71 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,609,039.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 269,151 shares in the company, valued at $11,538,503.37. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,259 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $525,911.10.

On Monday, June 2nd, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $525,875.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 34,335 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $1,441,726.65.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,484,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,285 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 3,794.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,900,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Flex by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,957,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 13,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,238,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,106 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

