Analysts Issue Forecasts for Daré Bioscience Q1 Earnings

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daré Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS.

Daré Bioscience Trading Up 5.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.20. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.