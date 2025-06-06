HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of Agenus Q3 Earnings

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Agenus in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($12.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.38 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agenus from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Agenus Trading Down 8.3%

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.16 on Friday. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in Agenus in the first quarter valued at $752,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 3,080.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 441,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 427,604 shares during the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

