Insider Selling: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Sells $165,025.00 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 1,750 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $165,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,073.50. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $355.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

