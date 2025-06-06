Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts Algorhythm FY2025 Earnings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algorhythm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 4th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will earn ($6.48) per share for the year. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Algorhythm’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

NASDAQ RIME opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Algorhythm has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $157.22.

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

