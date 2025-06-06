Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SPWH Q2 Earnings

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SPWH stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.25 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 217.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Solas Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% in the first quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 744,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 768,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

