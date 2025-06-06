Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CEO Joseph K. Belanoff Sells 40,000 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,901,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458,477.10. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $117.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,055,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 8,176.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 603,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after buying an additional 596,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,345,000 after buying an additional 540,101 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12,888.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 389,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after buying an additional 386,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,580,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.