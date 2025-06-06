Q4 Earnings Estimate for CVE:AEP Issued By Clarus Securities

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Engineered Products in a report released on Tuesday, June 3rd. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

AEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Atlas Engineered Products stock opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.70 million, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas Engineered Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.52.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

