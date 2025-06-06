What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Sprinklr Q2 Earnings?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Sprinklr Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.84 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 5,071.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

