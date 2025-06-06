Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZU stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $59.97.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.