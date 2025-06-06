Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 78 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.8%

American Tower stock opened at $216.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.70. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.