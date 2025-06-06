Diligent Investors LLC Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $167.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.