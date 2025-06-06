Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,580 Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

FCOM opened at $61.18 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

