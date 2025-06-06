Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,580 Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2025

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

FCOM opened at $61.18 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.