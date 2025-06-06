Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Down 10.7% – Here’s Why

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 343,240,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 76,545,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £932,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

