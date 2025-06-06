Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,255,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,844,419,000 after purchasing an additional 87,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,130,000 after buying an additional 358,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,323,000 after buying an additional 185,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,848,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,062,000 after acquiring an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $270,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $149.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $143.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $111.92 and a 52 week high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

