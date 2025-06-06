Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,765,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,144,000 after acquiring an additional 127,062 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 660,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 158,407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 121,312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.2%

EWL opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $55.77.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

