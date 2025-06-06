iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.