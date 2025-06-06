Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Everest Group by 8,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Everest Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Everest Group by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Everest Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG opened at $343.60 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.90.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

