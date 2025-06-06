Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 638 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,766,000 after acquiring an additional 399,082 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,729,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,141,000 after acquiring an additional 145,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,064,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,889,000 after acquiring an additional 88,449 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,640 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,219,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day moving average is $158.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

