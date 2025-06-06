Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 7.6%

SMCI stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.40. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $101.40.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.