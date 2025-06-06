Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Short Interest Update

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the April 30th total of 285,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $27.02 on Friday. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $268.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 44.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $152.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 1,665 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $50,166.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,241.04. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Regional Management from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

