Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Short Interest Update

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 95.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 79,992 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KMT. Barclays lifted their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Kennametal Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of KMT stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $32.18.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.76%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

