Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,206 ($29.96) and last traded at GBX 2,198 ($29.85), with a volume of 1816514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,190 ($29.74).

Smiths Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,943.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,901.60.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 55.50 ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. Smiths Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smiths Group plc will post 85.1295337 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $30.20. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.13%.

In related news, insider Richard Howes acquired 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($25.24) per share, with a total value of £1,766.05 ($2,398.22). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Smiths Group

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.