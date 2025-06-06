Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) was down 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Approximately 430,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 378,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.06.
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.
