Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 237,367 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GECC opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 15.00%. Research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

